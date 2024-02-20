Details of Paris Saint-Germain striker, Kylian Mbappe's transfer to Spanish giant, Real Madrid have emerged

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

Madrid, Spain - 25-year-old Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has agreed to join Real Madrid in a 15 million euro per season deal.

The details of the contract were revealed by BBC Sports on Tuesday, February 20.

Photo credit: Julian Finney/PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP

It was gathered that the signing could be announced once it is no longer possible for the clubs to meet in this season's UEFA Champions League.

Legit.ng recalls that Mbappe announced his intention to exit PSG this season to the club's top executive, Nasser Al Khelafi, on Thursday, February 15.

The contract of the French international will expire at the end of the season in June 2024.

Mbappe has a one-year extension clause, so it is expected his departure will involve either a sale with a transfer fee or financial sacrifices on his part.

According to the British tabloid X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @BBCSport, Mbappe will sign a five-year deal with Real Madrid with 15m euros (£12.8m) per season.

The contract will include a 150m euro (£128m) signing-on bonus to be paid over five years, and he will keep a percentage of his image rights.

Mbappe ‘signs contract with Real Madrid’

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mbappe reportedly reached an agreement and signed a contract with Real Madrid. Mbappe and Real Madrid reached an agreement two weeks ago and he will become a player of the Spanish giant on July 1.

The transfer stage which started in 2017 is finally set to come to an end seven years later. It was gathered that the contract will tie Mbappe to Real Madrid for five seasons (2024-2029).

The 25-year-old striker is expected to become the highest-paid player in the but with a salary not too far from the highest-paid players in the squad, who are Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and David Alaba.

