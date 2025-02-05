Floyd Mayweather spent $1.2 million on two brand-new 2025 Rolls-Royces to celebrate his 48th birthday

The Boxing legend’s garage now holds at least exotic 19 Rolls-Royces, among other luxury vehicles

Mayweather’s watch collection, valued at $100 million also includes the $18 million "Billionaire Watch"

Floyd Mayweather has once again lived up to his "Money" nickname, splurging a jaw-dropping $1.2 million on two brand-new 2025 Rolls-Royces ahead of his 48th birthday.

The undefeated boxing legend, known for his lavish lifestyle and extravagant spending, treated himself to luxury cars from Champions Motoring, his trusted dealership.

Floyd Mayweather recently spent $1.2m on two 2025 Rolls-Royces to celebrate his upcoming 48th birthday. Photo by Harry How

Source: Getty Images

The latest additions to his garage include a customised Mansory Rolls-Royce and a striking black-and-yellow Cullinan, MARCA reports.

With this purchase, Mayweather further solidifies his reputation as a collector of high-end vehicles, adding to his already extensive fleet.

Exclusive features of Mayweather’s new Rolls-Royces

One of the standout models in Mayweather’s latest purchase is a Rolls-Royce customised by Mansory.

Unlike a standard edition, this luxury vehicle boasts a sleek black finish, a Starlight Headliner, Charles Blue leather interior, and gloss black trim.

The Mansory badge confirms that this model comes with premium aesthetic and performance upgrades.

Externally, the car features an exposed carbon-fibre rear wing, a quad-pipe exhaust system, and larger aftermarket wheels.

Although specific engine modifications have not been disclosed, Mansory’s expertise suggests enhanced performance features.

The second Rolls-Royce Mayweather acquired is a Cullinan featuring bold yellow accents on its hood ornament, wheel centre caps, and front fender badging.

The interior follows the same vibrant theme, with bright yellow leather seating—an exclusive customization not offered in Rolls-Royce’s standard lineup.

Mayweather’s garage: A $200m luxury collection

Mayweather’s love for luxury cars is no secret. With these latest purchases, his collection now includes nearly 20 Rolls-Royces and an array of exotic supercars.

Some of Mayweather’s most impressive vehicles include three Bugattis, two Ferraris, a Brabus-tuned Mercedes-AMG G63, and a McLaren GT.

In a previous shopping spree, Mayweather walked into a dealership intending to buy one Rolls-Royce and left with three—including a Phantom, a Ghost, and a McLaren GT.

His entire car collection is estimated to be worth over $200 million.

Beyond Cars: Mayweather’s love for luxury watches

Mayweather’s passion for luxury extends beyond cars. His watch collection, valued at approximately $100 million, includes some of the rarest timepieces ever made.

Among his most prized possessions is the $18 million "Billionaire Watch," a diamond-encrusted masterpiece.

Recently, the legendary boxer also added a Rolex Daytona "Eye of the Tiger" to his collection—a striking timepiece with a tiger-print diamond dial and pavé bracelet, valued at $400,000.

Mayweather buys second private jet

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that retired boxing legend Floyd "Money" Mayweather recently bought a second private jet and shared the news on Instagram.

The American later shared photos of the jet and how the branding with his TMT logos was put together.

Source: Legit.ng