Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has recently moved from his mother’s flat in north London to a new mansion.

The 2012 Olympic champion, with nearly £100 million in the bank, shared that he stayed with his mother, Yeta, to ensure her well-being before making the move.

Anthony Joshua speaks on leaving family house ahead of fight with Daniel Dubois Photo credit: James Fearn

Source: Getty Images

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, Joshua said:

"I didn't want to leave my mom alone. I wanted to ensure her foundations were solid—the nest was strong—so that when I leave, she's well.

"For me, that's freedom. It's knowing that no matter where I am in the world, mom is happy and well taken care of."

Joshua to face Bruit Daniel Dubois in London

British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua is scheduled to fight fellow Brit Daniel Dubois on September 21 at Wembley Stadium in London for the IBF championship.

This bout comes after Oleksandr Usyk, the current titleholder, announced his decision to vacate the world title, as reported by The Punch.

Usyk made history by defeating Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia last month, becoming the first heavyweight to hold the IBF, WBO, WBA, and WBC belts.

However, he faced the prospect of losing the IBF title for not meeting the organization’s requirement to defend it against mandatory challenger Dubois.

Dubois vows to dethrone Joshua

Dubois, who defeated Filip Hrgovic to become interim IBF champion earlier in June, expressed his determination to dethrone the two-time world champion, Joshua, as reported by The Sun.

Dubois said:

“That’s just what I’m aiming for—to be the best. To fight and defeat the best. Joshua has been the reigning champion for a long time.

"On the night of the fight, my goal is to dethrone him and become the new king. I’m ready to prove myself with my fists. I'm one hundred percent prepared, training like a beast. So let's do this.”

Joshua, aged 34, was defeated twice by Usyk in 2021 and 2022, and Usyk also knocked out Dubois last year.

Despite this, Joshua is enjoying a streak of four consecutive victories, with three fights ending in stoppages.

This upcoming match will mark Joshua’s fourth appearance at Wembley Stadium, whereas Dubois will debut as a headliner at the national stadium.

Joshua on September’s fight: “Until I raise my hands in victory

Speaking about his opponent and the September 21 fight, Joshua said:

"Their bout was impressive, and I had anticipated Dubois would emerge victorious due to my avid interest in boxing.

"Now that he's won, my focus is fully on him. Dubois will be my primary concern over the next 12 weeks until I secure victory."

Anthony Joshua slammed over his speech after defeating Ngannou

In another report, some Nigerians expressed worry that Anthony Joshua did not acknowledge the country in his post-match speech.

In a video on social media, Joshua mentioned people from Saudi Arabia, Cameroon, London, and Watford, but Joshua did not mention Nigerians.

This development did not go down well, and some netizens said he should have included Nigeria in his acknowledgement.

