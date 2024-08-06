Team Nigeria’s Favour Ofili failed to finish on the podium in the finals of the women’s 200-metre event at the Paris Olympics

The 200-metre final featured a strong field of elite athletes including Julien Alfred vying to etch their names in the Olympic history

The 21-year-old Ofili became Nigeria’s first athlete in 28 years to participate in the fina200-metre category final in the Olympics

Favour Ofili missed out on a podium finish at the Paris 2024 Olympics 200 metre final.

The Nigerian sprinter narrowly missed out on a medal, finishing just four one-hundredths of a second behind third-place Britanny Brown.

According to data courtesy of worldathletics.org, the United States’ Gabrielle Thomas finished in first place with a staggering 21.83 seconds, ahead of Julien Alfred, who clinched second with 22.08 seconds.

However, the fight for the bronze medal was nothing short of a photo finish, with United States’ Brittany Brown, Great Britain’s duo of Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita, and Nigeria’s Ofili being separated by just four one-hundredths of a second.

A podium finish would have secured Ofili’s place in Olympic history as Nigeria’s first 200-metre medalist since Mary Onyali in 1996.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Despite falling short, the 21-year-old can take pride in being Nigeria’s first finalist in the 200-metre in 28 years.

Ofili misses out on 100-metre race

Unfortunately, the Nigerian sprinter missed out on participating in the 100-metre category.

Some lapses from the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) and the Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC) meant the 21-year-old Ofili would miss out on the 100-metre dash.

The 100-metre category was won by Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred, who took gold ahead of the United States' Sha'Carri Richardson.

Ofili Opens Up on Making Olympic History

The young Ofili, who spoke to the press prior to the final, as captured by Brila.net, detailed that her primary ambition at the Olympics was to claim a medal for her country.

Nigeria still has several chances of clinching gold medals at the ongoing Paris showpiece, with Ese Brume, Ruth Usoro, and Prestina Ochonogor all securing their places in the final of the long jump event.

Favour Ofili equals Nigeria's Olympic record

Legit.ng in another report detailed Ofili equalled a Nigerian Olympic record.

The 21-year-old became the first Nigerian sprinter to qualify for the 200-metre semi-final since Mary Onyali in the 1996 Olympics Games in Atlanta, USA.

Onyali capped her historic outing with a bronze medal finish at the historic showpiece.

Source: Legit.ng