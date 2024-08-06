Favour Ofili was captured shedding tears after missing out on a medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in France

The Nigerian athlete finished 6th in the Women's 200m as Gabrielle Thomas won gold after clocking 21.83 seconds

Saint Lucia's Julien Alfred claimed the silver medal, while Brittany Brown of the United States won the bronze medal

Nigerians have continued to react to the footage capturing Favour Ofili in tears after missing out on a medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The 21-year-old dipped 22.24 seconds to finish 6th behind Gabrielle Thomas of the United States, who took the title after clocking 21.83 seconds as per Punch.

Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia won the silver medal with 22.08 seconds, while Brittany Brown of the USA took the bronze.

Favour Ofili finished 6th in the Women's 200m at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Photo: Adam Pretty.

Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita of Great Britain finished in fourth and fifth, respectively.

In the sixth position was Ofili, who finished the race 0.4secs shy off winning a medal. As she walked through the mixed zone after the race, Ofili was spotted crying.

Nigerians console Ofili

Fans back home have continued to react to the clip, with many applauding her for the achievements at this year's summer games.

Sharing the clip on X, @ceegrah said:

"Please we need to be there for these athletes always @NigeriaOlympic someone has to always at the mixed zone. I was the only one there for #favourofili she tried her best."

@Nsukka_okpa added:

"Baby girl, with everything you’ve been through at this Olympics, you did amazing. And we love you.

"It is us who should be sorry. Stay strong Favour."

@Row_Haastrup wrote:

"She said 'I am tired. That broke me. Maybe she would have had a chance with her 100m race if the NOC didn’t mess her up."

Ofili disqualified from Women's 100m

Legit.ng earlier reported that Favour Ofili took to social media to announce that the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) and the Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC) had failed to register her for the Women's 100m event.

The national champion had sealed her ticket to represent the country in the sprint event during the trials.

After her Olympic dream was painfully dashed, a heartbroken Ofili tore the authorities apart in a heavily-worded statement.

Source: Legit.ng