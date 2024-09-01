Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

Manchester, England - Akin Alabi, the legislator representing Egbeda/Ona Ara federal constituency, has projected that Manchester United will sack Coach Erik ten Hag before Christmas.

Legit.ng reports that Alabi is a lifelong fan of Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag, manager of Manchester United enters the pitch prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool at Old Trafford on September 1, 2024. Photo credit: Ash Donelon

On Sunday, September 1, Arne Slot enjoyed a perfect Old Trafford debut as Liverpool cruised to a dominant victory against Manchester United in the Northwest derby.

A Luis Diaz brace and a classy Mohamed Salah finish sent Liverpool joint-top of the English Premier League (EPL) with a resounding 3-0 win over Manchester United.

Liverpool are now level on points with Manchester City at the top of the EPL table with three wins from three for Slot with the Reds.

Reacting to the weekend’s star match, Alabi wrote on his verified X (formerly known as Twitter) page:

“Not sure Ten Hag will last till Christmas at United.”

He added:

"My major problem with Ten Hag is that I have no idea what he is trying to do. Even with Sam Allardyce, Tony Pulis or anyone, you will see what they are trying to do even if you disagree. Counter attack, tiki taka, “police ball”… no idea."

Man United vs Liverpool: El-Rufai taunts Alabi

In the same vein, Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, a lawmaker representing Kaduna North federal constituency in the house of representatives, taunted Alabi.

El-Rufai wrote on his verified X page:

“My Egbon, Hon. @AkinAlabi. In line with parliamentary convention and your well deserved status as a Ranking Member, I give you my word not to comment or encourage any retweets mocking your Red Devils. Sincerely yours, an @LFC fan and Young Parliamentarian that looks up to you.”

