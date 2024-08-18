Israel Adesanya seemed to have lost concentration in the course of his bout against Dricus Du Plessis, according to a pundit

The 'Last Stylebender' seemed to be heading for victory, but the reigning UFC middleweight champion seemed to be clever

Nigerian fans have also taken to social media to lambast Drake, blaming the Canadian for staking on Adesanya

Nigerian mixed martial artist Israel Adesanya failed in his quest to reclaim the UFC middleweight title on Sunday after losing to Dricus Du Plessis.

The grudge match was decided in Australia as the reigning champion in the category successfully defended his title.

DDP, as the South African is fondly called, defeated the 'Last Stylebender' by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:38 of Round 4.

Israel Adesanya lost to Dricus Du Plessis due to a lack of concentration, according to a pundit. Photo: Jeff Bottari.

Source: Getty Images

Adesanya looked to be winning the bout with points, but Du Plessis proved too clever to produce magic in the fourth round to win the fight.

Boxing pundit Bamidele Bakare stated that the Nigerian fighter lost concentration in the course of the bout.

Bakare told Legit.ng:

"He (Adesanya) basically got distracted. He needed more concentration. He didn’t learn from the first take downs.

"He should have known that DDP would still come with it and he should have know that was his game plan to lead him to the choke."

Nigerian fans blame drake

Meanwhile, the social media space has been sent into a meltdown as fans from Nigeria continue to blame Drake for 'Izzy's' loss.

Canadian rapper Drake, also famous for his high stakes on sporting events, had placed his money on Adesanya.

Vanguard reports that in what is now an infamous 'Drake Curse', the 37-year-old wagered a staggering $450,000 on “Last Stylebender” to defeat UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis in the main event.

@LesNew5 said:

"Drake hiding from everyone's opinions after betting $450 000 on Israel Adesanya #ufc305."

Mahdi_Akhis added:

"I guess Israel Adesanya fell victim to the Drake curse. he should hold off betting on important sports events."

@Mr_Verif said:

"As I see Drake bet on Adesanya na once I know say him go lose the match. History about Drake go and check it."

The prediction failed as the Nigerian lost by choke submission.

Source: Legit.ng