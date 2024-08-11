Mikel Obi has disclosed that Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku was always late to training and matches at Chelsea

Lukaku joined the Blues in 2011 for his first stint but was later sent on loan before he departed permanently in 2014

Napoli are currently making efforts to sign Lukaku, who returned to Chelsea in 2021 but was on loan for two seasons

Nigerian legend and former Chelsea defensive midfielder Mikel Obi has named one player who always arrived late to training and matches.

Mikel ignored Manchester United to join the London club in 2006 and won several titles, including two Premier League titles, four FA Cups, one UEFA Champions League title, and one Europa League title.

The former Super Eagles captain, who left the Stamford Bridge outfit in 2017, disclosed that Lukaku was one player who arrived late to the Cobham Arena, Chelsea’s training ground.

Belgian international Lukaku had his first stint with the English club between 2011 and 2014, where he played alongside Mikel.

Lukaku returned to Chelsea in 2021 and was sent on loan to Inter Milan and AS Roma for the last two seasons, respectively.

The 31-year-old's future remains uncertain even though he has returned to the parent club ahead of the coming season.

Chelsea are making efforts to sign Victor Osimhen who is desperate to leave Napoli, and the Blues are said to be negotiating a cash plus player swap deal which could see Lukaku move in the oppisite direction.

Speaking on the Obi One Podcast, Mikel disclosed that Lukaku arrives at training and matches late. He said, as per Daily Post:

"Someone who is always late. It was Romelu Lukaku when he came. Lovely guy, we had a chat and he realized that he needs to get better with time."

“And then he sorted it out, and he was fine.”

Mikel relishes Chelsea days

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mikel, who recently visited the training facilities of his former club, relived the day he was unveiled as a Chelsea player at Cobham.

The Blues fought a long battle against Manchester United to win the race to sign the highly-rated teenager after he starred at the 2005 FIFA I20 World Cup in the Netherlands.

Hhe played under nine managers, excluding interim bosses, before he left the club in 2017 after a spat with new manager Antonio Conte over his involvement with the national team.

