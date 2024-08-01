D’Tigress have lost against host France following a shaky start by the girls even though they tried to fight back

The Nigerian Women's basketball team are now with one loss and one win at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics

It was a shaky start for the ladies who tried to fight back as Ezinne Kalu was brilliant in the encounter

The Nigerian Women's national basketball team D'Tigress suffered a heavy defeat in their second game at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Having caused an upset in their opening group game after defeating world No.3 Australia Opals 75-62, the Nigerian ladies were billed to be a good match for France in their second game.

Punch reports that the West Africans who are making their second consecutive appearance in Paris, having participated in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, looked to land another surprise blow and claim their first-ever successive win at the event.

However, the French ladies proved too strong for D'Tigress who tried to fight back after a shaky start.

The host showed class during the encounter with great shooting skills, but Ezinne Kalu also had a decent outing for the Afrobasket champions scoring 18 points.

The Nigerians struggled badly with the 3-point shoots and they eventually succumbed to the 7th ranked team who were playing in front of their home fans.

They showed signs of exhaustion as they held on to the game through out the first quarter but a spectacular collapse in the 2nd quarter and France coasted home to a very easy win.

It ended France 75-54 Nigeria.

D'Tigress now have all the work to do on Sunday, August 4, when they take on Canada.

Who is D'Tigress' coach?

Legit.ng earlier reported that the impressive basketball tactician Rena Wakama was born in the Raleigh area of North Carolina, United States, to parents from Okrika in Rivers State.

Wakama graduated with a bachelor's degree in therapeutic reaction from Western Carolina University in 2014.

She confirmed that her name was not on the Nigerian national roster for that competition, in which D'Tigress finished third. They were Afrobasket champions in 2017.

