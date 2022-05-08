Northamptonshire, UK - Emmanuel Anibaba, popularly known as Manny, is the only black Nigerian-British in the Old Northamptonian Under 16 Rugby Team in the United Kingdom.

The Old Northamptonian Rugby Team is seated in the County of Northamptonshire, United Kingdom.

Emmanuel Anibaba is the only black Nigerian-British in the Old Northamptonian Under 16 Rugby Team in the United Kingdom.

Source: Original

Speaking to Legit.ng’s correspondent in the UK, Adeoye Adewunmi, the 16-year-old Emmanuel said he joined the team at age 12 due to a piece of advice from his school teachers having participated in rugby during extracurricular activities in the school.

Manny hails from Kogi state in Nigeria

The young Rugby Star, whose paternal state of origin is Kogi, explained his debut performance wowed the teachers; hence, they recommended his full participation in the County’s team and consequently, his passion got fueled.

Emmanuel Anibaba says his long-term goal is to be a professional rugby player.

Source: Original

He noted his long-term goal is to be a professional rugby player and most importantly contribute his quota to the development of rugby in Nigeria.

Speaking on the preference for Nigeria, Anibaba said it is disheartening that the acceptance of the sport in the country is very low and that there is a need for it to be encouraged because it is a good sport.

How Nigerian government should promote Rugby

He suggested that the federal government under the Ministry of Youths and Sports should enhance its publicity and orientation on Rugby sports for increased participation.

Manny, therefore, vowed that he would definitely come to Nigeria to contribute his rugby skills for the development of the sport in the country.

Emmanuel Anibaba also wants to contribute his quota to the development of rugby in Nigeria.

Source: Original

“Rugby is a very nice sport and I don’t think most people know this back home in Nigeria.

“I joined the team at age 12 due to an advice from my school teachers having participated in rugby during extracurricular activities in the school.

“They were excited at my performance and consequently recommend that I join the County team here in the United Kingdom.

“My long term goal is to be a professional rugby player and most importantly contribute my quota to the development of rugby in Nigeria.

“It is disheartening that the acceptance of the sport in the country is very low and there is need for it to be encouraged because it is a good sport.

“I, therefore, suggest that the federal government under the Ministry of Youths and Sports should enhance its publicity and orientation on Rugby sports for increased participation.

“I vow to come to Nigeria to contribute his rugby skills for the development of the sport in the country," he told Legit.ng.

