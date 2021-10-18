Reigning WBC champion Tyson Fury has ignored Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua and others after claiming that Joe Joyce is the 'best one out there'.

The Gypsy King defended his title successfully after knocking out Deontay Wilder for the second time on a row earlier this month.

Both heavyweights endured a long encounter but it was the Briton who emerged victorious in the end while he took home his belt.

Fury has however disregarded the favourites in the category to label Joyce the next best fighter to beat according to his promoter Frank Warren who was quoted by Sky Sports and reported by SunSport.

"I was talking to Tyson about him. Tyson said that he's the best one out there. That's what Tyson's opinion was. Can he go all the way? Yes he can. He's got a good ticker, a big heart.

"He's strong, he walks forwards, he is the 'Juggernaut'. Whoever he's in there with, you know they will have a problem getting rid of him. He's a tough guy. He can fight a bit. He can punch."

The Sun hinted that Fury has eyes on fighting Usyk who dethroned Joshua a few weeks back but that won't happen until the rematch between AJ and the Ukrainian some time next year.

What Tyson Fury said after Joshua's second defeat

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tyson Fury has admitted that he was not happy that Anthony Joshua lost all his belts to Ukrainian fighter Oleksandr Usyk over the weekend, BBC, The Independent.

The Gypsy King and AJ were billed to trade punches during the summer but Deontay Wilder won his court case and was mandated to activate the trilogy clause on his contract.

Fury claimed he watched the fight where AJ was out-boxed by Usyk and he feels wounded his fellow Brit lost the WBA, WBO and IBF titles.

