The Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Prof. Abubakar Suleiman, has warned that the All Progressives Congress (APC) risks losing the 2027 governorship election in Kwara State if it decides to zone the ticket to Kwara North without ensuring an electoral advantage.

Prof. Suleiman, in a statement shared on his media platforms, acknowledged the importance of power rotation in a diverse state like Kwara, where balancing opportunities among the three senatorial districts is key to political inclusion.

Why APC May Lose Kwara Gov Election": NILDS DG Speaks Out

Source: UGC

“Zoning is legitimate, but it must not be treated as an end in itself. For any political party, the primary objective is victory. Zoning that undermines that objective becomes counterproductive,” he said.

Electoral realities must guide decisions

The NILDS DG stressed that parties typically consider measurable factors such as voter distribution, historical voting trends, grassroots networks, and candidate popularity when making zoning decisions. He cautioned that ignoring these realities can turn a rotational arrangement into a strategic liability.

Reflecting on the 2023 general elections, Prof. Suleiman pointed out that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which zoned the governorship to Kwara North, suffered the consequences.

"And the same PDP, with all intelligence, is trying to correct its past mistakes now by taking power back to Central this time around," he noted.

Call for unity across Kwara

Warning the APC against repeating similar errors, he said, "It will be suicidal on the side of APC. It will be a major risk, an unpardonable risk, if out of love, emotion, sentiment, we decided to sink in the same hole."

Prof. Suleiman emphasised that achieving consensus within the party and maintaining unity across Kwara North, Central, and South is critical to securing electoral success in 2027.

Source: Legit.ng