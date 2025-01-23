An APC chieftain in Yobe State, Hon Sa’idu Hassan Jakusko, has announced his resignation from the party over poor treatment

Jakusko was the former director of the APC Youth Awareness Council in Yobe State who worked for Governor Mai Mala Buni in the Jakusko LGA of the state

The APC chieftain lamented that despite his sacrifice for the party, he had not been rewarded or compensated by the party at the local or state level

Hon Sa’idu Hassan Jakusko, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former director of the party's Youth Awareness Council in Yobe State, has announced his departure from the ruling party.

Jakusko said he was dumping the ruling APC over poor treatment from the APC-led Yobe state government. The APC chieftain worked for Governor Mai Mala Buni in the Jakusko local government area of the state.

When did Jakusko left APC?

According to Leadership, he announced his resignation in a letter of resignation he addressed to the APC ward chairman in the local government. He said:

“I write to formally announce my resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yobe State, effective immediately.”

He noted that he had always valued his association with the APC and its mission to drive development and progress, but he was compelled to take the step. He stressed that he had been keeping faith in the APC, but some recent activities in his local government and state contradicted his principles.

He recalled how he invested his time, resources, and energy in Governor Busni's emergence in the state. He said that despite the successes recorded, he had not received any reward or recognition from the government in the past four years, and he had continued to be patient and loyal to the APC.

The challenges of Jakusko in APC

According to him, he faced numerous challenges during the 2023 general elections but successfully mobilised and orchestrated the defection of over 600 persons from different political parties to the APC.

He added that all the defectors were presented to the APC leadership, including the chairmen and other top officials. However, he lamented that he had never been rewarded or compensated for his support and no efforts to address the challenges within the constituency.

He then expressed his appreciation for the party for allowing him to contribute to the APC's success. He said he was grateful to the APC leadership and members for their collaboration and support over the years.

