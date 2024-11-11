Influential northern politician, Rabiu Kwankwaso, visited Governor Alex Otti in Umuahia, Abia state on Saturday, November 9

Kwankwaso said the visit was part of his engagements in Abia state, southeast geopolitical zone

Following the visit, talks of a possible alliance emerged as well as criticism for Kwankwaso, a presidential hopeful

Umuahia, Abia state - Governor Alex Otti of Abia state on Saturday, November 9, played host to the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Emmanuel Emeruwa, the speaker of the Abia state house of assembly; some aides of Governor Otti; and members of the Kwankwasiyya movement were present.

Although Kwankwaso said he was in the state to condole with Otti on the death of Ogbonnaya Onu, the first governor of old Abia state, rumours of a possible political alliance between the ex-Kano governor and Otti, the only Labour Party (LP) governor in the country, spread.

Amid the speculation, the national working committee (NWC) of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), on Sunday, November 10, condemned Kwankwaso's visit, The Punch reported.

At an emergency meeting held at Rockview Hotel, Apapa, Lagos, the NWC described Kwankwaso’s November 9 visit as a “deceptive ploy” linked to a recent Abia state high court ruling affecting the party’s internal structure.

In a statement issued by Abdulrasalam Abdulrazaq, the NNPP's national publicity secretary, the NNPP alleged that Kwankwaso’s agenda had been to “hijack” the party for his personal gain, 'to betray the trust of its founders'.

'Kwankwaso remains expelled', NNPP

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NNPP urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to update its records on the party’s national executive committee (NEC) membership.

The party in a statement by its board of trustees (BoT) chairman, Temitope Aluko, urged the media to respect the NNPP's constitution by recognising only officers duly elected by the party’s constitution.

Aluko stated that NNPP chieftains like Kwankwaso and the entire membership of the old NWC led by Alhaji Abbah Kawu had since been expelled.

