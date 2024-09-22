The PDP commended its governors for their role in monitoring the Edo State Governorship election

The party dismissed accusations by the APC that its governors, especially Governor Fintiri, overstepped their bounds by announcing election results

The PDP called on INEC to uphold democratic principles, warning against the dangers of a disputed result

As Nigerians eagerly await the final announcement of the 2024 Edo State Governorship election results, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sent a pointed message to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), emphasizing the importance of upholding democratic principles.

In a statement signed by Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, the Chairman of the PDP Governors' Forum and Governor of Bauchi State, the party expressed satisfaction with the role played by its governors in monitoring the electoral process.

The statement specifically praised Governors Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State, Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State, Agbu Kefas of Taraba State, and Sheriff Francis Oborevwori of Delta State for their commitment to ensuring that the election was conducted in accordance with the law.

The PDP noted that these governors had carefully guided the electorate to remain calm and law-abiding throughout the process, Vanguard reported.

PDP defends governors against APC’s accusations

The PDP addressed recent accusations from the All Progressives Congress (APC), which claimed that the PDP governors, particularly Governor Fintiri, had overstepped their bounds by announcing results of the Edo election, The Punch reported.

The PDP dismissed these accusations as "mischievous," clarifying that the governors merely restated results already collated and captured on INEC’s IREV portal.

The party argued that this action was necessary to prevent any potential manipulation and to safeguard the integrity of the election.

The statement urged the public to disregard the APC's claims that anyone had usurped INEC’s responsibilities, asserting that the governors were acting within their rights to protect the electoral process.

PDP urges INEC to uphold democratic integrity

In a stern reminder to INEC, the PDP highlighted the importance of the commission adhering to its oath of office and meeting the expectations of the Nigerian people.

The party called on INEC to act as an impartial umpire and ensure that the final results truly reflect the will of the Edo electorate.

The PDP warned of the potential consequences of a disputed result, especially in light of the current economic and security challenges facing the nation.

The party criticized what it described as the "total state capture inclination" of the Tinubu-led APC government and emphasized the need for transparency and fairness in the electoral process.

