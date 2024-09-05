Accord Party’s newly elected national chairman, Prof. Chris Imumolen, reinstated 26 previously expelled or suspended members

FCT, Abuja - The newly elected national chairman of Accord party, Prof. Chris Imumolen has reinstated 26 Members who were previously expelled and suspended from the party.

This was confirmed in a statement made by Prof Chris Imumolen during the recently held Emergency NEC Meeting of Accord Party on 4th September 2024 in Abuja.

According to reports, the reinstated members were suspended from the party in view of the controversies which the party was earlier plagued with, Vanguard reported.

Details of reinstated members

Members who reinstated includes: Rev Isaac Adebayo Adeniyi, Yaku Akintayo, Mogaji Igbinsola Paul, innocent igboekwe, Prince Joseph James, Adebayo Daniel, Oladapo Joseph, Rukayat Olanrewaju, Tolutope Babalola, Alhaji Nasiru Bolarinwa, Jamilu Abass, amongst others.

This is happening few days after a federal high court in Abuja issued an order sustaining Prof. Christopher Imumolen as the only recognized Chiarman of Accord Party.

According to decisions by the party during the emergency NEC meeting, Members from any state who have been ignored and left out from the party's activities in the past have been encouraged to channel their complaint to the conflict and resolution committee led by the national secretary of the party, Daily Trust reported.

This revolution is to provide strategic pathways towards improving the party and reconciling the mammoth challenges moving forward.

