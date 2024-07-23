Rotimi Amaechi Dumps APC? Ruling Party Finally Opens Up
Port Harcourt, Rivers - The All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership in Rivers State is uncertain about Rotimi Amaechi's current political affiliation.
Tony Okocha, the state caretaker committee chairman, revealed that Amaechi had distanced himself from the party.
Amaechi rebuked APC leaders
The Tribune reported that Okocha shared an incident where Amaechi rebuked the party's state secretary for inviting him to a stakeholders' meeting and instructed that no further invitations be sent to him.
Okocha expressed uncertainty about Amaechi's party status, citing his disappearance after the presidential primary election and refusal to attend party meetings.
He suggested that Amaechi's affiliation should be clarified by asking him directly, as he is no longer in communication with the party.
What Rivers APC said about Amaechi
His statement reads in part:
“So whether he is still a party member or not I wouldn’t know because all the meetings we called, I give you an example of a meeting we called for all the former governors and ministers, he (Amaechi) sent a message to the Secretary of the party and warned him never dare send him a message about the party again.
“So when you meet him, ask him where he belongs. For me, I don’t know where he belongs.”
Amaechi, a two-term governor of Rivers state before becoming a minister, contested for the APC presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 election but lost the ticket to President Bola Tinubu.
Amaechi speaks on Wike, Rubara's rift
Legit.ng earlier reported that Rivers state political crisis appeared not to end soon as former governor Rotimi Amaechi shared his view.
Amaechi, a former minister of transportation, maintained that his successor, Nyesom Wike, still has grassroots support more than Governor Siminalayi Fubara.
According to Amaechi, Fubara appeared more popular because he was anti-Wike, and many people in the state were tired of Wike.
