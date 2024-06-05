Full List: 30 Governors Who Spent N968.64bn on Refreshment, Others in 3 Months
Approximately 30 governors in Nigeria spent N986.64bn on recurrent expenses between January and March 2024. Recurrent expenses in the first quarter of 2024 included refreshments, travelling, sitting allowances, utility bills, and others.
According to The Punch, the budget implementation of states' reports obtained from the Open Nigerian States was analysed. BudgIT supported the website, which acts as a repository for public budget data.
The reports analysed the budget implementation of data for the first three months of the year in 30 states, while data for six states were not available. Below are the states and their governors:
Governor Alex Otti of Abia spent N10.92bn
Abia state, under Governor Alex Otti of the Labour Party, has spent N10.92bn on its recurrent expenditure within three months in 2024.
The recurrent expenditure included refreshments and feeding (N165.38m), utilities (N39.26m), sitting allowances (N214.57m), and local and foreign trips (N127.1m), among other miscellaneous
Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa spent N23.7bn
Under Governor Ahmadu Fintiri's watch, Adamawa state spent N23.7bn on recurrent expenditures between January and March 2024.
The expenditure covered refreshment and feeding (N287.61m), utilities (N109.62m), sitting allowance (N79.57m), and foreign and local trips (N768.77m).
Akwa Ibom spent N46.85bn
Under Governor Ume Eno, oil-rich Akwa Ibom spent N46.85 bn on recurrent expenditures in the first three months of 2024.
This included sitting allowances (N6m), refreshment and feeding (N223.32m), foreign and local trips (N214.61m) and utilities (N223.32m).
Soludo of Anambra spent N9.91bn
Anambra, the only state controlled by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) under Governor Charles Soludo, has spent N9.91bn for its recurrent expenditure in the first quarter of 2024.
Data shows that Governor Soludo has spent N42.09m on sitting allowances, N78.18m on refreshments, N188.39m on local and foreign travel, and N32.52m on utilities.
Bala Muhammed of Bauchi state
Data shows Bauchi state's recurrent expenditures under Governor Bala Muhammed in the first quarter of 2024 were N35.75bn.
The breakdown shows that utility expenditures totalled N397.58m, N50.8m was spent on refreshments, allowances cost the state N287.11m, and foreign and local trips garnered N413.56m.
Other 25 states are listed below:
|S/N
|Governor's name
|State
|Recurrent Expenditure
|1
|Douye Diri
|Bayelsa
|N35.1bn
|2
|Babajide Sanwo-Olu
|Lagos
|N189.62bn
|3
|Babagana Zulum
|Borno
|N18.79bn
|4
|Bassey Otu
|Cross Rivers
|N17.44bn
|5
|Oborevwori Sheriff
|Delta
|N68.68bn
|6
|Francis Nwifuru
|Ebonyi
|N14.95bn
|7
|Godwin Obaseki
|Edo
|N32.32bn
|8
|Biodun Oyebanji
|Ekiti
|N32.8bn
|9
|Peter Mbah
|Enugu
|N7.51bn
|10
|Muhammad Inuwa
|Gombe
|N20.89bn
|11
|Umar Namadi
|Jigawa
|N15.52bn
|12
|Uba Sani
|Kaduna
|N34.69bn
|13
|Abba Kabir Yusuf
|Kano
|N34.41bn
|14
|Dikko Umar Radda
|Katsina
|N21.87bn
|15
|Nasir Idris
|Kebbi
|N11.67bn
|16
|Usman Ododo
|Kogi
|N37.4bn
|17
|AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq
|Kwara
|N24.34bn
|18
|Abdullahi Sule
|Nasarawa
|N18.61bn
|19
|Dapo Abiodun
|Ogun
|N47.12bn
|20
|Lucky Aiyedatiwa
|Ondo
|N31.12bn
|21
|Ademola Adeleke
|Osun
|N24.39bn
|22
|Seyi Makinde
|Oyo
|N40.12bn
|23
|Caleb Mutfwang
|Plateau
|N24.70bn
|24
|Dauda Lawal
|Zamfara
|N13.46bn
|25
|Agbu Kefas
|Taraba
|N20.93bn
PDP chieftain lists three best-performing governors
Legit.ng earlier reported that PDP chieftain Rilwan Olanrewaju has rated Ademola Adeleke of Osun state, Ahmadu Finti of Adamawa, and Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta states as the best-performing governors in the last year.
The PDP chieftain maintained that he was aware of the country's challenges and urged other governors to prepare.
The three governors were rated for promoting infrastructural development and maintaining people and order in their states.
