Approximately 30 governors in Nigeria spent N986.64bn on recurrent expenses between January and March 2024. Recurrent expenses in the first quarter of 2024 included refreshments, travelling, sitting allowances, utility bills, and others.

According to The Punch, the budget implementation of states' reports obtained from the Open Nigerian States was analysed. BudgIT supported the website, which acts as a repository for public budget data.

The reports analysed the budget implementation of data for the first three months of the year in 30 states, while data for six states were not available. Below are the states and their governors:

Governor Alex Otti of Abia spent N10.92bn

Abia state, under Governor Alex Otti of the Labour Party, has spent N10.92bn on its recurrent expenditure within three months in 2024.

The recurrent expenditure included refreshments and feeding (N165.38m), utilities (N39.26m), sitting allowances (N214.57m), and local and foreign trips (N127.1m), among other miscellaneous

Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa spent N23.7bn

Under Governor Ahmadu Fintiri's watch, Adamawa state spent N23.7bn on recurrent expenditures between January and March 2024.

The expenditure covered refreshment and feeding (N287.61m), utilities (N109.62m), sitting allowance (N79.57m), and foreign and local trips (N768.77m).

Akwa Ibom spent N46.85bn

Under Governor Ume Eno, oil-rich Akwa Ibom spent N46.85 bn on recurrent expenditures in the first three months of 2024.

This included sitting allowances (N6m), refreshment and feeding (N223.32m), foreign and local trips (N214.61m) and utilities (N223.32m).

Soludo of Anambra spent N9.91bn

Anambra, the only state controlled by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) under Governor Charles Soludo, has spent N9.91bn for its recurrent expenditure in the first quarter of 2024.

Data shows that Governor Soludo has spent N42.09m on sitting allowances, N78.18m on refreshments, N188.39m on local and foreign travel, and N32.52m on utilities.

Bala Muhammed of Bauchi state

Data shows Bauchi state's recurrent expenditures under Governor Bala Muhammed in the first quarter of 2024 were N35.75bn.

The breakdown shows that utility expenditures totalled N397.58m, N50.8m was spent on refreshments, allowances cost the state N287.11m, and foreign and local trips garnered N413.56m.

Other 25 states are listed below:

S/N Governor's name State Recurrent Expenditure 1 Douye Diri Bayelsa N35.1bn 2 Babajide Sanwo-Olu Lagos N189.62bn 3 Babagana Zulum Borno N18.79bn 4 Bassey Otu Cross Rivers N17.44bn 5 Oborevwori Sheriff Delta N68.68bn 6 Francis Nwifuru Ebonyi N14.95bn 7 Godwin Obaseki Edo N32.32bn 8 Biodun Oyebanji Ekiti N32.8bn 9 Peter Mbah Enugu N7.51bn 10 Muhammad Inuwa Gombe N20.89bn 11 Umar Namadi Jigawa N15.52bn 12 Uba Sani Kaduna N34.69bn 13 Abba Kabir Yusuf Kano N34.41bn 14 Dikko Umar Radda Katsina N21.87bn 15 Nasir Idris Kebbi N11.67bn 16 Usman Ododo Kogi N37.4bn 17 AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq Kwara N24.34bn 18 Abdullahi Sule Nasarawa N18.61bn 19 Dapo Abiodun Ogun N47.12bn 20 Lucky Aiyedatiwa Ondo N31.12bn 21 Ademola Adeleke Osun N24.39bn 22 Seyi Makinde Oyo N40.12bn 23 Caleb Mutfwang Plateau N24.70bn 24 Dauda Lawal Zamfara N13.46bn 25 Agbu Kefas Taraba N20.93bn

