Full List: 30 Governors Who Spent N968.64bn on Refreshment, Others in 3 Months
Politics

by  Bada Yusuf 3 min read

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Approximately 30 governors in Nigeria spent N986.64bn on recurrent expenses between January and March 2024. Recurrent expenses in the first quarter of 2024 included refreshments, travelling, sitting allowances, utility bills, and others.

According to The Punch, the budget implementation of states' reports obtained from the Open Nigerian States was analysed. BudgIT supported the website, which acts as a repository for public budget data.

The full list of Nigerian governors who have spent up to N968.64bn for refreshments and other recurrent expenditure in their states.
Governors who spent N968.64bn for recurrent expenditure Photo Credit: @NasiridrisKG, @GovNasarawa, @RtHonSheriff
Source: Twitter

The reports analysed the budget implementation of data for the first three months of the year in 30 states, while data for six states were not available. Below are the states and their governors:

Governor Alex Otti of Abia spent N10.92bn

Abia state, under Governor Alex Otti of the Labour Party, has spent N10.92bn on its recurrent expenditure within three months in 2024.

The recurrent expenditure included refreshments and feeding (N165.38m), utilities (N39.26m), sitting allowances (N214.57m), and local and foreign trips (N127.1m), among other miscellaneous

Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa spent N23.7bn

Under Governor Ahmadu Fintiri's watch, Adamawa state spent N23.7bn on recurrent expenditures between January and March 2024.

The expenditure covered refreshment and feeding (N287.61m), utilities (N109.62m), sitting allowance (N79.57m), and foreign and local trips (N768.77m).

Akwa Ibom spent N46.85bn

Under Governor Ume Eno, oil-rich Akwa Ibom spent N46.85 bn on recurrent expenditures in the first three months of 2024.

This included sitting allowances (N6m), refreshment and feeding (N223.32m), foreign and local trips (N214.61m) and utilities (N223.32m).

Soludo of Anambra spent N9.91bn

Anambra, the only state controlled by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) under Governor Charles Soludo, has spent N9.91bn for its recurrent expenditure in the first quarter of 2024.

Data shows that Governor Soludo has spent N42.09m on sitting allowances, N78.18m on refreshments, N188.39m on local and foreign travel, and N32.52m on utilities.

Bala Muhammed of Bauchi state

Data shows Bauchi state's recurrent expenditures under Governor Bala Muhammed in the first quarter of 2024 were N35.75bn.

The breakdown shows that utility expenditures totalled N397.58m, N50.8m was spent on refreshments, allowances cost the state N287.11m, and foreign and local trips garnered N413.56m.

Other 25 states are listed below:

S/NGovernor's nameStateRecurrent Expenditure
1Douye DiriBayelsaN35.1bn
2Babajide Sanwo-OluLagosN189.62bn
3Babagana ZulumBornoN18.79bn
4Bassey OtuCross RiversN17.44bn
5Oborevwori SheriffDeltaN68.68bn
6Francis NwifuruEbonyiN14.95bn
7Godwin ObasekiEdoN32.32bn
8Biodun OyebanjiEkitiN32.8bn
9Peter MbahEnuguN7.51bn
10Muhammad InuwaGombeN20.89bn
11Umar Namadi JigawaN15.52bn
12Uba SaniKadunaN34.69bn
13Abba Kabir YusufKanoN34.41bn
14Dikko Umar RaddaKatsinaN21.87bn
15Nasir IdrisKebbiN11.67bn
16Usman OdodoKogiN37.4bn
17AbdulRahman AbdulRasaqKwaraN24.34bn
18Abdullahi Sule NasarawaN18.61bn
19Dapo Abiodun OgunN47.12bn
20Lucky AiyedatiwaOndoN31.12bn
21Ademola AdelekeOsunN24.39bn
22Seyi MakindeOyoN40.12bn
23Caleb MutfwangPlateauN24.70bn
24Dauda LawalZamfaraN13.46bn
25Agbu KefasTarabaN20.93bn

PDP chieftain lists three best-performing governors

Legit.ng earlier reported that PDP chieftain Rilwan Olanrewaju has rated Ademola Adeleke of Osun state, Ahmadu Finti of Adamawa, and Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta states as the best-performing governors in the last year.

The PDP chieftain maintained that he was aware of the country's challenges and urged other governors to prepare.

The three governors were rated for promoting infrastructural development and maintaining people and order in their states.

Source: Legit.ng

Bada Yusuf avatar

