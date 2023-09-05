Two factions exist in one of Nigeria's top opposition parties, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

A camp with allegiance to Rabiu Kwankwaso, a presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, and another clique loyal to the Board of Trustees (BoT) are battling to take over control of the party

While one of the factions announced the expulsion of Kwankwaso on Tuesday, September 5, Kwankwaso's camp swiftly quashed their sanction

FCT, Abuja - Ladipo Johnson, an ally of Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Tuesday, September 5, frowned at reports of the expulsion of the former Kano state governor by a faction of the party.

Johnson, who is the national auditor of the NNPP, said Major Agbo’s faction which sacked Kwankwaso, lacks the capacity to dismiss the former governor.

"We'll soon address press conference": Kwankwaso’s camp

He promised that Kwankwaso’s camp would soon have a press conference to address the matter.

The Punch quotes Johnson as saying:

“Expel who? These people are no longer our people. They are out of the party and cannot speak on behalf of the party. Let them form their own party or go to court. It is as simple as that. There are so many important things to worry about in this country.

“How can they expel Kwankwaso? Someone whose relationship with the National Working Committee is intact here at the national headquarters in Abuja? We will soon be having a press conference to address this matter."

