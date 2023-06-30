Former Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor, has said Nigeria's diversity makes it difficult to provide security for the country

The outgoing military chief, however, maintained that the feat is possible and achievable with his successor

While extolling the competence of his successor in breaking existing records, Irabor said he had left the military better than how he met it

FCT, Abuja - General Lucky Irabor, the immediate past chief of defence staff, has disclosed that it was not easy to provide security for a diverse country like Nigeria while insisting such is possible.

The retired general said this while delivering his valedictory speech at the pulling-out ceremony, which was organised in his honour at the Mogadishu Cantonment in Abuja on Friday, Channels Television reported.

Irabor says it is difficult to defend Nigeria Photo Credit: Nigeria Military

Source: Facebook

Nigeria cannot repay military officers' sacrifices, Lucky Irabour reveals

Irabor further stressed that the debts Nigeria owed men and women who had served in the military could not be fully paid.

He said he was satisfied with his service with the military, adding that he was leaving the armed force bigger and better than what he met when he came on board.

The former chief of defence staff appealed to Nigerians to desist from engaging in an act that can undermine the efforts of the Nigerian military, adding that the force stood as a beacon of hope, stability and unity that must be protected.

Lucky Irabor believes his successor will break records

Irabor expressed optimism that his successor will beat the record that has been set in the armed forces so far.

Attending the pulling out parade are senior military officers; former Chiefs of Defense Staff; the governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori and the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Irabor as the Chief of Defence Staff in 2021, when he replaced General Abayomi Olonisakin.

Service chiefs’ seniors: Military orders generals to retire, latest by Monday

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Defence Headquarters has ordered some top military generals to retire with immediate effect on or before Monday.

Maj Gen Y. Yahaya, on behalf of the chief of the defence staff, gave the directive in a memo dated June 26.

The development was in line with the military tradition that when a new service chief was appointed, their senior would proceed on compulsory retirement.

