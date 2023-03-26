General Oladipo Diya, the former chief of staff to the Late General Sani Abacha, passed away in the early hour of Sunday

Recall that the former military head of state arrested and convicted his deputy, Diya, over his alleged involvement in the 1997 coup

A video showing the moment of his prosecution went viral shortly after his death was announced by his son, Barrister Oyesinmilola Diya, on behalf of the family

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Oladipo Diya, the former chief of general staff to the late head of state, General Sani Abacha, has died at age 78.

Diya died in the early hour of Sunday, March 28, following the announcement of his death by Barrister Oyesinmilola Diya, in the name of the family.

Video of the moment Sani Abacha arrested his deputy for felony Photo Credit: @PremiumTimesng

Source: Twitter

Latest about Oladipo Diya, Sani Abacha, Nigerian Army

Barrister Oyesinmilola Diya, in his statement, urged members of the public to remember the family in their prayers and nothing that burial arrangements would be made public soon.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Diya was one of the military generals arrested by the regime of Abacha for the 1997 coup and was convicted of treason in 1998.

Among 14 others, the general was subsequently sentenced to death in April, but unfortunately, Abacha died before them, and they were pardoned by General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Why Abacha arrested Dipo Diya, Sani Abacha, Nigerian Army

The video of the development was shared by an Instagram page named @onlyinnigeria, crediting the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA). The video was accompanied with the caption:

"Video of when Nigeria's Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha arrested his deputy, Gen. Oladipo Diya and others for an alleged 1997 coup and convicted them for treason and sentenced to death in April 1998.

"By June 8th 1998, Abacha died under mysterious circumstances.

"After Abacha died before Diya’s execution date, the administration of Abdulsalami Abubakar commuted the sentence and the general was released."

See the video below:

Dipo Diya: Military pardon, other details about e-Abachi defence chief

Legit.ng earlier reported that Oladipo Diya, the former chief of general staff to the ex-military head of state, Late General Sani Abacha, has passed away.

The former military boss died at the age of 78; he would have been 79 if he had lived for a few more day.

Following his death, as announced by his son, Barrister Oyesinmilola Diya, about 7 things about the late general were gathered.

Source: Legit.ng