The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will soon commence issuing certificates of return to elected governors

Similarly, elected state house of assembly lawmakers will also be issued their certificate of return

The issuance of the certificate of return is expected to last for three days, as stipulated in the press statement

The governors-elect and re-elected in the just-concluded 2023 gubernatorial election will be handed their certificate of return on Wednesday, March 29 according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

As contained in a report by the Punch newspaper, the issuance of the certificate is expected to be a three-day exercise spanning from Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, March 29, 30, and 31 respectively.

INEC's chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu presented APC's Bola Tinubu with his certificate of return after emerging winner of the 2023 presidential polls. Photo: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

INEC also revealed that the elected state house of assembly members will also be issued their own certificate of return.

As reported by Channels TV, INEC said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“Pursuant to the above provision, the Commission has fixed Wednesday 29th, Thursday 30th and Friday 31st March 2023 for the issuance of certificates of return to Governors and Deputy Governors-elect as well as State Assembly members-elect. The presentation will take place in INEC offices in each State of the Federation.

“Specific dates for the issuance of the certificates shall be communicated to those elected by the Resident Electoral Commissioners and Administrative Secretaries of the various States.”

Source: Legit.ng