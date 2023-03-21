Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, on Tuesday, March 21, raised the alarm over a fake Twitter handle with a fake user name bearing his name.

In a tweet from the fake account, Mustapha was alleged to have made some comments discrediting the gubernatorial candidates of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa and Zamfara, Aishatu Dahiru (aka Binani) Ahmed and Governor Bello Matawalle, Leadership reports.

The SGF says he is not on social media (Photo: @aisha_binani, @Bellomatawalle1, Wikipedia)

However, the SGF in a statement by his media office, made it clear that he does not own or operate any Twitter handle by such a user name.

He went ahead to urge Nigerians to disregard tweets from the fake account, especially those targeted against Matawalle and Binani.

The SGF who finds it an act of mischief for any person to attach his name to a fake user account cautioned social media subscribers to verify Twitter handles before responding to posts.

