The results of the state house of assembly election in Imo state have been rejected by the Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

During that March 18 election in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) won 26 of the house of assembly seats in the state, Channels Television reported.

After Saturday’s election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) won 26 seats out of the 27 in the Imo State House of Assembly.

the Imo state chapter of the Independent National Electoral Commission has announced that only the results of the Ahiazu Mbaise were yet to be declared because the poll in the area was declared inconclusive.

According to the PDP and the Labour Party in the state, the conduct can be described as a sham.

