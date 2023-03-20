Peter Mbah, the Peoples Democratic Party's governorship candidate in Enugu, has been declared the winner of the election held in the state on Saturday, March 18.

Mbah who polled 174289 votes was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday, March 20, Nigerian Tribune reports.

Peter Mbah is to succeed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu for the next four years (Photo: @PeterMbah2023)

Source: Twitter

The PDP's candidate floored his closest rival, Chijioke Edeoga, the Labour Party's flagbearer, who scored 157542 votes.

Trailing behind Edeoga is the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Frank Nweke.

It was gathered that of all the 17 local government areas, Mbah won in nine while the Edeoga won in eight.

List of LGAs PDP's Mbah won

Uzo-Uwani Udi Ezeagu Aninri Nkanu West Enugu South Awgu Enugu East Nkanu East

List of LGAs LP's Edeoga won

Igbo-Eze North Oji River Igbo-Etiti Igbo-Eze South Nsukka Udenu Enugu North Isi-Uzo

