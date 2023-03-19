Lagos, Nigeria - The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has rejected the results of the guber elections.

Rhodes-Vivour made this known in a statement he released on Twitter amid the collation of the Lagos governorship election results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, March 19.

Out of the 19 LGAs collated so far, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has won 18 while Rhodes-Vivour won one.

The LP candidate, however, insisted that he won the poll based on the results presented to him by his field agents and situation room.

Read his full statement below:

Firstly, I would like to thank all Lagosians, especially our supporters for coming out to vote yesterday for us. I’m convinced that with you in our corner, a NEW Nigeria is imminent.

However, I am saddened by the confirmed reports of violence and gross disenfranchisement of voters who only wished to perform their civic duty.

Attacks on polling units, voters, and our party agents are totally antithetical to what we stand for & what Lagos truly represents.

Collusion between the ruling party and electoral officials to return the candidate of the APC is a slap on the face of democracy and everyone who came out to vote for us on Saturday.

In the light of this, I am convinced beyond any doubt that the results being released by INEC do not represent the wishes of majority of peaceful Lagosians.

More so the results from our field agents and situation room indicated that we won this election.

I am a champion of the people, we are far from done. Do not lose hope, do not waver.

This is not over, we have not come this far to accept outright lies, criminality & falsehoods.

A fight for FREEDOM is never easily won.

Every vote cast for me was done in the face of intimidation and risk of personal harm. Every such vote must count.

Defending every one of those votes is a sacred duty. I will defend your votes - this is my vow to every LP voter.

Source: Legit.ng