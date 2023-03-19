Delta State Governorship Election Results 2023: Live Updates from INEC
The 2023 governorship election was successfully conducted in Delta state on Saturday, March 18, save for a few polling units where polls were postponed till today, Sunday, March 19. The key contenders are Ovie Omo-Agege (APC), Sheriff Oborevwori (PDP) and Ken Pela (Labour Party).
The official collation of the results from 25 Local Government Areas (LGAs) is expected to commence this morning at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)'s state collation centre.
Stay tuned for live updates of the results from the 25 LGAs.
DELTA GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION RESULT: Aniocha north LGA
APC - 4,386
PDP - 8,938
LP - 1,883
Total registered voters - 89,010
Total accredited voters - 16,846
Total valid votes - 16,316
DELTA GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION RESULT: Ika north-east LGA
APC - 4,733
PDP - 26,760
LP - 1,990
Total registered voters - 131,945
Total accredited voters - 34,807