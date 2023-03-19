The 2023 governorship election was successfully conducted in Delta state on Saturday, March 18, save for a few polling units where polls were postponed till today, Sunday, March 19. The key contenders are Ovie Omo-Agege (APC), Sheriff Oborevwori (PDP) and Ken Pela (Labour Party).

Delta State Governorship Election Results 2023: Live Updates from INEC

The official collation of the results from 25 Local Government Areas (LGAs) is expected to commence this morning at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)'s state collation centre.

Stay tuned for live updates of the results from the 25 LGAs.