Delta State Governorship Election Results 2023: Live Updates from INEC
Politics

by  Nurudeen Lawal

The 2023 governorship election was successfully conducted in Delta state on Saturday, March 18, save for a few polling units where polls were postponed till today, Sunday, March 19. The key contenders are Ovie Omo-Agege (APC), Sheriff Oborevwori (PDP) and Ken Pela (Labour Party).

Source: Facebook

The official collation of the results from 25 Local Government Areas (LGAs) is expected to commence this morning at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)'s state collation centre.

Stay tuned for live updates of the results from the 25 LGAs.

11:14 AM

DELTA GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION RESULT: Aniocha north LGA

APC - 4,386

PDP - 8,938

LP - 1,883

Total registered voters - 89,010

Total accredited voters - 16,846

Total valid votes - 16,316

10:57 AM

DELTA GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION RESULT: Ika north-east LGA

APC - 4,733

PDP - 26,760

LP - 1,990

Total registered voters - 131,945

Total accredited voters - 34,807

