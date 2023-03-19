In what could be described as a strong move, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials at Somolu Local Government Area of Lagos State barred journalists, party agents and observers from the collation centre.

As against the practise of collating results publicly in the interest of fairness, the returning officer of the Governorship and House of Assembly Elections, took the results from the wards to an inner office where she and some selected persons carried out the exercise.

Why they were barred by INEC officials

Although it has not been revealed the main reason why they were barred but journalists and observers who had converged on the collation centre at the end of voting and polling units collation on Saturday, March 18, were denied access to the inner office, a report by Daily Trust confirmed on Sunday, March 19.

Those at the inner office spent long hours working on the results from the ward.

