The Saturday, March 18 governorship and state house of assembly elections has been described as the worst in the history of Nigeria's democracy.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

The Labour Party in a statement on Saturday described the ongoing process as the abuse of democracy in Nigeria under the coordination of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Leadership reported.

Labour Party says the 2023 election is the worst in Nigeria's history Photo Credit: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

Julius Abure, the national election of the Labour Party, alleged that the February 25, presidential election was set to favour a particular candidate.

He said:

"There were also incidents of ballot snatching, intimidation of voters and high levels of vote buying. These electoral crimes were very visible in Rivers, Lagos, Enugu, Edo, Delta, and several other states."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Source: Legit.ng