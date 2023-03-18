The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won a polling unit stationed near the Abdullahi Adamu research library in Keffi, Nasarawa state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In the governorship election, PDP won Polling Unit 030 at GRA Water Board ward in Keffi LGA, Nasarawa state by getting 117 votes while the All Progressives Congress (APC) got 107 votes.

APC lost the election in a polling unit close to the library of Adamu Abdullahi. Photo: Jerrywright Ukwu

Source: Original

In the state House of Assembly election, the PDP got 107 votes while the APC got 79 votes.

The Social Democratic Party scored 28 votes, while the New Nigeria Peoples Party got 9.

The counting of the votes was witnessed by a Legit.ng reporter. Observers from the ECOWAS were also present to witness the counting.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

While a former House of Representatives member, David Ombugadu is the governorship candidate of the PDP, incumbent Abdullahi Sule is the candidate of the ruling APC.

See the full results below:

State House of Assembly

LP 3

NNPP 9

SDP 28

PDP 107

APC 79

Gubernatorial

SDP 1

LP 1

PDP 117

APC 107

Source: Legit.ng