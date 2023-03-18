Security agents have thwarted a looming crisis at Chiranchi ward, the polling unit of Abdullahi Abbas, the Kano state APC Chairman.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reports that accreditation and accreditation, and voting had commenced in some parts of Kano State now.

Voters were seen queueing for accreditation in large numbers.

At women's center, Kankarofi ward 05, voting materials arrived on time while accreditation and voting is ongoing

Meanwhile, election materials and officials have arrived Tukuntawa polling unit, Kano municipal local government area at 9:49 am.

In Madobi LGA, accreditation, and voting have since commenced concurrently.

