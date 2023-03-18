A report by Daily Independent claims Dr Seye Dairo, the Cam­paign Director-General of the Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, may have dumped the PDP for the Labour Party.

The Campaign DG an­nounced his resignation barely 24 hours before the Governorship election in Lagos which prom­ises to be a very keen contest between the Labour Party’s Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour and the incumbent, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP campaign DG did not give any reason for his de­cision to quit the position at the eleventh hour. He also did not state his next destination.

However, Daily Independent stated that Dairo was sighted in a forum where a former Dep­uty National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Olabode George-led members of Omo Eko Pataki to endorse the candidate of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

There are reports that sev­eral chieftains of the PDP have defected either to the APC or the Labour Party ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial polls.

However, the PDP candidate gives no indication that he is deterred by the seeming setbacks saying he had committed his energy to the electoral campaign in Lagos like no other time.

He dismissed insinuations that he agreed to step down for the candidate of a political party and asked the electorates to vote for the PDP.

“Lagos PDP is not in alliance with any political party, all Ni­gerians should vote for the PDP in the election. The rumour in some quarters that I stepped down for the candidate of an­other party is false.

“We are not in alliance with any political party. As the can­didate of the party, I am not stepping down for anybody. No candidate has ever worked the way we have worked.

“We traversed everywhere in the state and this is a radical departure from what had been done in the past. Lagosians should take a critical look at all of us running for the office. That is why it is called a general elec­tion, it is no longer an intra-party election.”

The PDP has been hit by several resignations of its key chieftains and members who either joined the ruling APC or defected to the Labour Party.

Meanwhile, while speaking at a press conference in his office on Thursday, Jandor stated that no candidate of the party has ever campaigned the way he did in the last few months.

