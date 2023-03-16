Intrigues As Court Gives Verdict on Realization of Yoruba Nation
by Bada Yusuf
The ECOWAS Court of Justice has pulled some intrigues as it dismissed the case filed by 4 individuals seeking the realization of the Yoruba nation.
According to The Nation, the litigants are All members of the Coalition of Yoruba Interest Group (CYIG), Ademola Faleti, Risqat Badmus, and Yemisi Fadahunsi-Ogunlana.
Source: Legit.ng