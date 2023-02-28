2023 Elections Results: List of National Assembly Seats Won by APC, PDP, LP, Others So Far
Official results of the National Assembly election released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as of Monday night, February 27, indicate the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is currently leading in the Senate, according to Daily Trust.
See the breakdown of the seats:
- APC - 38 senatorial seats
- PDP - 21 senatorial seats
- Labour Party (LP) - 4 senatorial seats
- Social Democratic Party (SDP) - 2 senatorial seats
- The Young Progressives Party (YPP) - 1 senatorial seat
- New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) - 1 senatorial seat
These make up 67 senatorial seats whose results have been announced so far by the electoral body as of Monday night.
Of the 66 seats so far declared, 18 senators were re-elected while the remaining are either first-timers or returning to the parliament after serving as federal lawmakers.
Source: Legit.ng