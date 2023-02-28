Official results of the National Assembly election released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as of Monday night, February 27, indicate the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is currently leading in the Senate, according to Daily Trust.

See the breakdown of the seats:

APC - 38 senatorial seats

PDP - 21 senatorial seats

Labour Party (LP) - 4 senatorial seats

Social Democratic Party (SDP) - 2 senatorial seats

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) - 1 senatorial seat

New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) - 1 senatorial seat

These make up 67 senatorial seats whose results have been announced so far by the electoral body as of Monday night.

Of the 66 seats so far declared, 18 senators were re-elected while the remaining are either first-timers or returning to the parliament after serving as federal lawmakers.

