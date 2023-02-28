Governor Darius Ishaku has lost his bid to represent Taraba South senatorial district in the National Assembly.

Ishaku, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate, lost to David Jimkuta, the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer.

Adeyeye Solomon, the returning officer for the senatorial election, said Jimkuta scored 85,415 votes to defeat Ishaku, who got 45,708 votes.

The returning officer said the APC candidate won in all the local government areas including the governor’s home town of Takum.

Meanwhile, Shu’aibu Lau, the deputy senate minority leader, won his re-election bid for the Taraba North senatorial district.

Chibiya Chingu, the returning officer for the senatorial district, said Lau polled 74,645 votes to defeat Sani Danladi, the APC candidate, who had 61,878 votes.

Source: Legit.ng