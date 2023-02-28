The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has won the election in the federal capital territory (FCT) in the general election.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Obi floored Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar after the results from all six area councils in the FCT, The Cable reports.

Peter Obi has won the FCT in the presidential election (Photo: Mr. Peter Obi)

Source: Twitter

Atiku won the FCT presidential election in 2019 came a distant third this time.

The final results are as follows:

APC: 90,902

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

PDP: 74,199

LP: 281,717

NNPP: 13,247

Registered voters: 1526902

Accredited voters: 478923

Total Valid vote: 460080

Total Rejected votes: 18581

Total votes cast: 486652

Source: Legit.ng