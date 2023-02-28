Nigeria 2023 Election: Atiku, Obi, Tinubu, Kwankwaso's Struggle for Abuja Ends as INEC Reveals Winner
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has won the election in the federal capital territory (FCT) in the general election.
Obi floored Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar after the results from all six area councils in the FCT, The Cable reports.
Atiku won the FCT presidential election in 2019 came a distant third this time.
The final results are as follows:
APC: 90,902
PDP: 74,199
LP: 281,717
NNPP: 13,247
Registered voters: 1526902
Accredited voters: 478923
Total Valid vote: 460080
Total Rejected votes: 18581
Total votes cast: 486652
