The presidential bannerman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has secured his first local government victory in Rivers state after being announced as the winner in Okrika local government.

As reported by the Leadership Newspaper, his declaration was made by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

PDP's Atiku despite his rivalry with Gov Wike polled 8,476 votes to defeat Labour Party's Peter Obi and All Progressives Congress Bola Tinubu. Photo: Governor Nyesom Wike, Atiku Abubakar

Okrika, headquarters of the LGA, is the hometown of former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, and the Director-General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, Dr. Abiye Sekibo.

Atiku garnered a total of 8,476 votes to defeat Labour Party (LP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates, Peter Obi and Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who scored 4,018 votes and 2,729 votes respectively.

