The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has defeated his closest rival and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Gombe state, Channels TV reports.

Legit.ng gathered that while Atiku polled 319, 123, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu scored 146,977, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, got 26,160, and the candidate of NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso got 10, 520.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that

Source: Legit.ng