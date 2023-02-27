Global site navigation

Local editions

Breaking: Atiku defeats Tinubu in Gombe with wide margin
Politics

Breaking: Atiku defeats Tinubu in Gombe with wide margin

by  Wale Akinola

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has defeated his closest rival and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Gombe state, Channels TV reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

Legit.ng gathered that while Atiku polled 319, 123, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu scored 146,977, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, got 26,160, and the candidate of NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso got 10, 520.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel