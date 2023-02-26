The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has won the Etim Ekpo local government area of Akwa Ibom state in the presidential election conducted on Saturday, February 25.

Premium Times reports that Tinubu polled 5,182 to defeat his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar, who got 4,733, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi had 1,711 while the candidate of the NNPP, Musa Kwakwanso got 40.

Source: Legit.ng