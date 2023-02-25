2023 Elections: Shettima Delivers Polling Unit for APC in Borno
The vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC) Senator Kashim Shettima has won his polling unit, Shettima Kukawa, polling unit 023, Lawan Bukar, Lamisula Ward, Maiduguri Borno State.
Shettima polled 126 to defeat the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar who polled 22
See the results below:
APC – 126
PDP – 23
LP – 0
NNPP – 0
