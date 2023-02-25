President Muhammadu Buhari has cast his vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in the ongoing presidential and national assembly elections.

After casting his vote, Buhari expressed confidence that the APC and his candidate would emerge victorious in the ongoing poll.

The president said this in Daura in Katsina state after voting in Sarki Yara Ward 003 in Daura alongside his wife, Aisha.

Source: Legit.ng