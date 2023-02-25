Massive protests erupted on Saturday, February 25, at Polling Unit 004 in Jabi Primary School, Abuja after officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared that their ink finished.

As reported by Legit.ng's reporter in the area, the announcement immediately triggered protests by eligible voters already in the queue.

Policemen standing afar had to quickly surround the electoral officials to prevent physical attacks.

The presiding officer, however, addressed the voters and said the ink is on the way.

INEC officials said their ink has been exhausted

This further infuriated the voters and the situation degenerated into a shouting match.

Meanwhile, one of the voters provided an ink, which was immediately rejected by the INEC. officials.

