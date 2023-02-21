Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is expected to hold his last campaign rally at Teslim Balogun Stadium (TBS) in Lagos state on Tuesday, February 21.

Since he won the APC's presidential ticket in 2022, this will be the second time Tinubu will be staging a presidential campaign rally in the state where he served as a governor for two terms.

Buhari is expected to attend the campaign rally

Source: Original

President Muhammadu Bihari is expected to lead all governors of the ruling party and its dignitaries to TBS ahead of the Saturday, February 25, all-important presidential election.

Some political observers feel that this rally is important to Tinubu because he has to outdo his biggest rivals, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi, the Labour Party's standard bearer, both of who have carried out massive rallies in Tinubu's Lagos.