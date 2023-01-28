Obong Akanimo Udofia, Akwa Ibom APC governorship candidate, arrived Uyo amid fanfare after his Appeal Court victory recently

He was received by party members and supporters on arrival at the Victor Attah International Airport in the state capital

The return of Udofia signals the beginning of fireworks in Akwa Ibom APC as the party prepares for the 2023 elections

Uyo - Days after his Appeal Court victory, Obong Akanimo Udofia, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom, arrived at the Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo to a boisterous crowd of supporters, well-wishers and party faithful.

The APC members came out in their numbers to receive Udofia after his nomination as the governorship candidate of the party was upheld in a landmark ruling at the nation's appellate court.

Thousands of residents trooped out to receive Udofia as he arrived in Uyo. Photo credit: @akwaibomapc

In photos shared by his campaign organisation on Twitter, Obong Udofia was beaming with smiles as he acknowledged cheers from his supporters.

Addressing journalists and his supporters at the airport, Udofia assured Akwa Ibomites that he was in the governorship race to enthrone shared prosperity for the people of the state.

He decried the prevailing unemployment and underemployment plaguing the state especially among her youth population and promised that his administration, if elected, will stimulate growth and development by broadening the economy of the state.

He described his victory at the Court of Appeal as an act of God and a validation of the yearnings and aspirations of the people for a better Akwa Ibom that works for all.

Udofia assured the APC members that he will never let them down and called on all progressive minded Akwa Ibomites across party lines to join the movement to rescue the state from bad leadership.

Udofia to battle 3 other key contenders in race to lead Akwa Ibom

Udofia will battle to be the successor of Governor Udom Emmanuel with three other strong contenders.

Checks by Legit.ng revealed that the other strong contenders in the race include Umo Bassey Uno of the Peoples Democratic Party, Bassey Albert of the Young Progressives Party, and John James Akpanudoedehe of the New Nigeria People's Party.

Federal High Court dismiss suit to upturn Udofia's candidature

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja recently ruled that it stands by the decision of the Appeal Court judgement which upheld Udofia's emergence as the APC gubernatorial candidate in Akwa Ibom.

The court ruled that it will not proceed to assume jurisdiction over the case any longer.

Justice Emeka Nwite held that the Appeal Court is a court of appellate jurisdiction and its decisions are binding on the Federal High Court.

