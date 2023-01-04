The governor of Cross River state, Ben Ayade has been dragged on Twitter following a viral video

Governor Ayade was seen in the video watching unclad women performing a cultural dance in what seems like the Calabar International Festival 2022

While watching, he suddenly removed his eyeglasses and this reaction caused a lot of buzz on social media

Cross River, Calabar - Governor Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers state has become a trending topic on social media following an incident at the Calabar International Festival 2022.

The chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) was seen in a viral watching the unclad women performing a cultural dance in what seems to be at the U. J. Esuene Stadium in Calabar the state capital.

Gov Ayade in the viral video was seen removing his eyeglasses while the unclad women danced. Photo: Sir Benedict Ayade CON

However, Governor Ayade's reaction when the unclad women were performing was what attracted the reactions of netizens.

Governor Ayade who was donning a yellow beret cap and a yellow shirt was seen removing his eyeglass to have a clearer view of the women who were bre*st-naked dancing cultural dance at the track section of the stadium.

Mixed reaction as netizens flood social media

Reacting to the incident, some Nigerians took to Twitter to air their view on the incident at the U. J. Esuene Stadium in Calabar.

Idoje Clement while commenting on the incident came to the defence of the Cross River state governor stating that:

"Ghanian performance at the Calabar international festival 2022....his wife was beside him. He removed his glass to clean sweat in his eyes!"

@macquad said:

"Wow, so they now dance naked at Calabar carnival, I didn’t experience this years ago mehn… is this supposed to be an upgrade or downgrade? Ordinary thigh display cost our CDS first position in dance and drama competition in Abuja that year

@irikefe_ogaga come check this out."

Sunny Chukwu said it was not big deal stating that it was the culture and tradition of the people while making reference to Swaziland.

He said:

"Swaziland carnival! It done every year during which young girls said to be virg*n dance naked for the king to pick a new wife."

