The APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has met with some Arewa governors of Northern Nigeria as he continued with his campaign in the 2023 election

Bola Tinubu met with Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna and Abubakar Bagudu of Jigawa state ahead of his address at Chatham House on Monday

Although the details of the meeting were not revealed but may not be unconnected with Monday's address and strategy ahead of the next year's poll

London, UK - Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), arrived in London before he engaged with some Nigerians in the Diaspora as part of his campaign for the 2023 election.

The presidential hopeful was reported to have met members of his entourage in London ahead of his address at Chatham House in London on Monday, December 5.

Tinubu meets with El-Rufai, others in London Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Is everything alright between Bola Tinubu northern APC governors?

Among his entourage are top Arewa governors of the Northern part of Nigeria and the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

According to Photos shared by The Leadership on its Twitter page, the northern governors in his entourage included Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state and Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa state.

Also on his entourage is the former governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi and Hadiza Bala Usman.

Bola Tinubu has recently been accused of running away from presidential debates, which his campaign team had said is far from the truth.

The APC presidential campaign council has claimed that it has scheduled its campaign activities. The former governor of Lagos state may not be available for any debate if it clashes with its timetable.

Tinubu has been meeting with various groups and has gotten endorsements from many of them. Some of them are Nigerian farmers, including the Miyetti Allah.

Asari Dokubo, a former militant leader in the Niger Delta region, recently endorsed the presidential hopeful.

Source: Legit.ng