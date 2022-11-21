Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will deliver a public lecture at one of Canada's most iconic universities

Osinbajo's visit to Canada is his first to the North-American nation in over 22 years

His visit is said to be on the premise of strengthening diplomatic alliance with Canada in business, tech, education and a host of others

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has jetted off to Canada for a diplomatic visit.

As reported by TheCable, the elegant and outspoken Osinbajo left for the North-American nation on Sunday, November 20.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will be visiting Canada for the first time since 2000 and will present a public lecture at the Queen’s University in Kingston. Photo: Laolu Akande

Source: Twitter

His spokesperson, Laolu Akande, confirmed the development and said the trip to Canada would be Osinbajo’s first high-profile visit in 22 years.

It was gathered that he visited Canada in 2000, and ever since, Osinbajo is yet to visit the North-American giant.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Legit.ng gathered that Osinbajo’s trip to Canada is diplomatically driven further to strengthen the international relationship between Nigeria and Canada.

The Vice President is expected to meet Chrystia Freeland, Canadian deputy prime minister, and other top parliamentarians and members of the Canadian government in Ottawa, on Monday, November 21.

Osinbajo is expected to reach a truce with Canada in education, tech, and others

It was further gathered that the Vice President would be seeking to reach a collaborative agreement with his Canadian counterparts on educational development, technology, the creative industry, climate reforms, and a host of others.

Vice President Osinbajo is also slated to present a public lecture at the Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario on Wednesday, November 23.

According to his spokesperson:

“Queen’s University is one of Canada’s leading research-intensive academic institutions and is famous for its role in advancing the goals of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development.”

Similarly, Vice President Osinbajo will be received at Carleton University, a significant move that hopes to strengthen Nigeria’s educational ties with Canada.

Osinbajo is also slated to meet with the Nigerian community in Canada, Nollywood actors and Canadian government officials of Nigerian descent.

His stay in Canada will be concluded as he is expected to have a sit-down with business people, investors, creatives and tech gurus to foster collaboration with Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng