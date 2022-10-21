Former presidential aide Reno Omokri has tackled Peter Obi for suspending his campaign to visit flood victims

Omokri alleged that the Labour Party presidential candidate was just using floods as an excuse, adding that he (Obi) was afraid that his rallies will be scanty

The former aide said it'd been two months Nigeria has been experiencing floods and wondered why Obi waited until campaigns started to react.

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has described the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi as a lazy student that isn’t prepared for the examination.

Omokri was reacting to Obi's decision to suspend his campaign to visit victims of floods across Nigeria.

Reno Omokri accused Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi of using floods as an excuse not to campaign. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Reno Omokri

Source: Facebook

The former presidential aide alleged that Obi took the decision not to honour the victims, adding that it was because the former Anambra state governor "knows his rallies will be scanty."

Omokri tweeted:

"Obi is like a lazy student in school who has not read for exams. So he prays for something bad to happen, so exams can be postponed.

"Obi knows he is going nowhere. He knows his rallies will be scanty. That is why he suspended his campaign, using floods as an excuse!

Peter Obi using floods as excuse, Omokri insists

Omokri said it's been two months Nigeria has been experiencing floods and wondered why Obi waited until INEC official campaigns began to react.

"The nationwide floods are almost 2 month\ old. Why did Obi wait until INEC official campaigns began to react?

"The answer is clear. He saw what Atiku did in Uyo, and Kaduna. And reality set in. He is not prepared for the exams, and is using the floods to dodge them," the former presidential aide added.

Nigerians react

Eric Oshilaja commented on Facebook:

"With due respect, honestly you're loosing it sir... This is no longer politics.... I see more of hatred and bitterness in most of your posts against this man.... Even the bible politics wasn't this bad.."

Nangwang Johnmark said:

"Obviously you are doing your job well Mr.Reno. One has to work for what he is been paid for. So continue while we still remain Strongly OBIdient."

E Chijioke Ogbonna said:

"Fiction. Obi is Nigeria's next President. Take it to the bank."

Micheal Godswill said:

"Okay sir, thank you and God bless. But just so you know, I’m still voting for Peter Obi who’s like a lazy Student in school, who has not read for His exams. Can we move forward now?"

Source: Legit.ng