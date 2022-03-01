The director of public affairs, Northern Elders Forum (NEF), who is now a member of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has forecasted that the 2023 general elections will be tough.

Baba-Ahmed in a tweet on Monday, February 28, while politicians may choose candidates for their parties, voters are the ones to decide who wins eventually.

The northern elder said some parties in Nigeria will be destabilised (Photo: Northern Elders Forum)

Source: Facebook

The northern elder statesman noted that at the moment, Nigerians are looking for leaders who will solve problems, not those who will become problems.

He said:

"Now our political parties will decide who we vote for or against in 2023. They should know that Nigerians will reject poor and bad choices.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"They may decide candidates, but voters will decide who wins. We want leaders who will fix problems, not become our problems.2023 will be tough."

Baba-Ahmed added that with just three months to the commencement of campaigns, there will intense power tussle and wrangling which, in his view, will destabilise a lot of political parties.

Even more, he predicted that the battle for power will engender unwholesome campaigning across the nation among politicians.

His words:

"All political parties have 3 months to organize and conclude all activities related to candidate selection.

"This period will be charged with intense jockeying that will destabilize the parties and lay foundations for tough and perilous campaigning. Politicians, remember we exist!"

2023: We’re the kingmakers in Nigeria, say northern elders forum

Meanwhile, NEF had stated that they are the kingmakers in Nigeria.

The comment was made in Kaduna on Saturday, January 15, by Baba-Ahmed during the meeting of Northern Leaders of Thought at the Arewa House.

In a keynote address titled “Rebuilding the North,” Baba-Ahmed who is the director, publicity, and advocacy of the NEF, noted:

“We have a democratic system that progressively benefits only a handful of leaders and politicians, and leaves millions of our people to wonder how it could be the best option available to terrorized, poor people.

“We have decaying value systems that breed evils such as corrupt leaders, armed criminals and drug pandemics, and encourage cheating and corruption as the only means of getting what we need."

Source: Legit.ng