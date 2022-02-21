Nigerians will have to wait further to know whether President Buhari will assent to the amended electoral bill before him or reject it

Aso Rock, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari will do the right thing on the Electoral Bill sent to him for assent by the National Assembly, Femi Adesina, his spokesman, has said.

Adesina, special adviser to the president and media and publicity, made this known in a statement released on Monday, February 21.

President Buhari has till March 1 to take decision on the electoral act amendment bill, presidential spokesman Femi Adesina has said. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Legit.ng gathers that the presidential spokesman was reacting to protest threats by some Civil Society groups over the alleged delay in assenting to the bill.

Buhari has till March 1 to assent or reject bill - Adesina

Adesina in the statement advised those trying to “foment trouble” over the alleged delay not to play politics with a matter that requires thorough scrutiny.

He said the Executive could do due diligence on the amended Bill till March 1, as prescribed by the Constitution.

The presidential spokesman noted that a proposed legislation that had to do with the electoral fortunes of the country needed to be made as near-perfect as possible.

The statement read in full:

"Some interest groups are cashing in on what they consider a delay in the signing of the Electoral Bill into law by the President to foment civil disorder and muddy the waters.

"One can just pity their ignorance of Constitutional requirements, as the President has a window of 30 days within which to sign the Bill, or decline assent, after it had been transmitted to him by the National Assembly.

"It is on record that the amended Bill was sent to the Presidency on January 31, 2022, which means that the Executive could do due diligence on it till March 1, as prescribed by the Constitution.

"A proposed legislation that has to do with the electoral fortunes of the country needs to be thoroughly scrutinized, and be made as near-perfect as possible.

"Those playing cheap politics with it are, therefore, encouraged to hold their peace, knowing that the right thing will be done within the lawful time."

Nigerians react to Adesina's statement on electoral bill

Lere Olayinka commented on Facebook:

"Sebi Baba No Movement will use 8 years to scrutinize a bill."

Chinedu Victor said:

"Please let him know the important of that bill if signed into law. It will change our electoral system for good because it will reduce corruption and electoral malpractices to a bearest minimum thereby giving hope to the electorate that their votes will count when they vote their candidates at the polling unit."

Bankole Olaoluwa said:

"Silence from your end, Pastor Femi on this issue would have been golden? Well meaning citizens must be concerned on the apparent delay by President in assenting the bill! INEC Electoral calendar is already been threatened and here you call concerned citizen saber ratlers? Must the President wait till the last day to assent or decline assent?"

Emmanuel Agbor said:

"You have spoken well Sir. Not like some States Houses of Assembly and their Executives. Let Me. President take his time to crutinize that document."

Bamidele Morayio said:

"This how your principlal claimed he was scrutinizing ministerial nominee only for him to select failures into office. There's a window of 365 days for which INEC is expected to work, failure to immediately assent or reject it will alter electoral calendar and process.

"We don't want elections date moved forward and as such Buhari should act as the president Nigerians elected."

Electoral bill: CSOs dare Buhari, demand assent in two days, threaten protest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Buhari was asked to sign the reworked Electoral Act Amendment Bill by 26 civil society organisations.

The organisations said they have resolved to embark on a protest on Tuesday, February 22, if the president fails to give assent to the bill in two days.

The CSOs in a statement on Saturday, February 19, by the media officer of Yiaga Africa, Moshood, urged citizens across the nation to call on President Buhari to act on "this matter of urgent national importance".

